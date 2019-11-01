Churchill, Toby Scott April 14, 1956 - October 21, 2019 The family will receive friends Friday, November 1st from 12noon to 1pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 1pm. Memorials to The Assistance Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

