Churchill, Grace Marie April 24, 1949 - October 1, 2019 Grace Marie Churchill, age 70, of Omaha, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Grace was born April 24, 1949 to Harold and Darlene Hatfield. Grace is survived by her two sons; Jeff Newton, Scott (Miriam) Newton; brother, Richard Hatfield; four grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 6pm Monday, October 7, 2019, at Good News Church, 7415 Hickory St., Omaha, NE 68124. Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 www.WestlawnHillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.