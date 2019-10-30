Chunka, Gary Gene July 3, 1939 - October 25, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, John and Alice Chunka; brothers, John and Alan Chunka; niece, Valerie Chunka. Survived by brothers, Duane (MaryJo) and Henry (Janie) Chunka; sisters-in-law, Bev and Nancy Chunka; several nieces and nephews; special friends, The Ward Family, along with Bill, Fran, Tom and his cat, Alley. VISITATION Thursday October 31st, 11-1pm with 1pm FUNERAL SERVICE, all at Funeral Home Interment Bohemian Cemetery. Military Honors by American Legion Post 221 and US Army Honor Guard. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St | (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

