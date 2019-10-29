Chunka, Gary Gene

Chunka, Gary Gene July 4, 1939 - October 25, 2019 VISITATION Thursday October 31st, 11-1pm with 1pm FUNERAL SERVICE, all at Funeral Home Interment Bohemian Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

