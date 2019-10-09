Chung, Dr. Harry Hoon Il March 17, 1937 - October 6, 2019 Dr. Harry Hoon Il Chung passed away early Sunday morning, October 6, 2019, from complications due to diabetes and pancreatic cancer. Dr. Chung was born on March 17, 1937, in South Korea and grew up in the city of Jinju. He attended Seoul National University where he obtained his undergraduate and medical degrees. After marrying his wife Helen (who he survived by 20 years), Dr. Chung immigrated to Pittsburgh where he worked as an intern at St. Joseph's Hospital. He subsequently moved to New York City to serve his residency and thereafter settled in Nebraska where he was a practicing pathologist at St. Joseph's Hospital in Omaha and then at Jenny Edmundsen Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for over 40 years. Dr. Chung was an avid gardener, golfer, and doting father and, later, doting grandfather. After retirement, he moved back to Pittsburgh to live with his daughter. Dr. Chung was a kind, gentle person who endeared himself to his colleagues, friends and those who assisted him later in life. He is survived by his sons, Walter and Peter; his daughter, Cindy; his son-in-law, Christian; his daughter-in-law, Jeannie; and his two granddaughters, Sara and Charlotte. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, October 12th at 10:30am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park next to his wife, Helen. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHI Health Henry Lynch Cancer Center CUMC; Bergan Mercy Patient Assistance Fund, 12809 West Dodge Road, Omaha, NE 68154. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
