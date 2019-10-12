Chung, Dr. Harry Hoon Il March 17, 1937 - October 6, 2019 SERVICES: Saturday, October 12th at 10:30am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park next to his wife, Helen. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHI Health Henry Lynch Cancer Center CUMC; Bergan Mercy Patient Assistance Fund, 12809 West Dodge Road, Omaha, NE 68154, https://give.chihealth.com/HarryChungMemorial. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

