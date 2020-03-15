Christopherson, Pearl M.

Christopherson, Pearl M. December 21, 1924 - March 12, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Burt Christopherson, Sr.; daughter, Mary Beth Rhoades; and brother, Daniel Rhoades. Survived by children: Burt, Jr. (Sandy), Bill (Gale), Bob (Candy) and Tom (Chris) Christopherson; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosie and Betty; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends. Due to the circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus, Services will be held at a later date. Memorials and condolences will be accepted at that time. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

