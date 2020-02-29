Christo, Ryan M. Age 41 Of Ashland, NE. Preceded in death by grandparents, Ronald Philmalee, Max and Jackie Christo, Ambrose and Marcella Reinhart and Carroll and LaVonne Nygren. Survived by wife, Carrie; children, Saige, Cira, Blaine and Isaac all of Ashland; parents, Randy and Janet Christo of Ashland, and Ronelle Christo and Tom Swanson of Yutan; in-laws, Gerald Reinhart of Albion and Peg and Bill Carter of Lincoln; grandmother, Kathryn Philmalee; siblings, Mitzi McCoy (Brooke, Bailey, Kristian and Jordan) of Yutan and Michaela Christo (Audriona and Madison) of Columbus; in-law siblings, Tate and Kim Wallin (Laila and Eli) of Omaha; Courtney and Vin Seufert (Ryder) of Gretna; Nick Reinhart and Christina Padanilam of Chicago, IL; Alex and Erin Reinhart (Lakyn and Dax) of Omaha; many aunts, uncles cousins and friends. VISITATION Monday 5-7pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Gretna with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Tuesday 10am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Gretna. Interment Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ashland Greenwood Wrestling Club or the MWC Wrestling Academy. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

