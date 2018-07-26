Christianson, Marie E. (Munch-McIntosh) Jun 10, 1920 - Jul 23, 2018 SERVICES: Thursday, July 26th at 9:15am, West Center Chapel to St. Joseph Catholic Church for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment, Hillcrest. Memorials to Nebraska Heart Association or Parkinson's Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.