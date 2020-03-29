Christiansen, Michael H. October 22, 1953 - March 23, 2020 Michael H. Christiansen, age 66, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Omaha. Born on October 22, 1953 in Patuxent River, MD to Margaret (Harvey) Christiansen and John D. Christiansen. He was the oldest son of three children of Margaret and John. Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Margaret. He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Thompson) Christiansen of Omaha; daughter, Jennifer and husband James Fine of Clarinda, IA; daughter, Joni and husband Ben Schmitt of Clarinda, IA; step-son, Brent and wife Stacy Pulliam of Clarinda, IA; step-daughter, Stacy (Pulliam) Maciel and fianc� Joe Braesch of Kansas City, MO; nine grandchildren; sister, Kay and husband Bill Biven of Omaha; brother, JR and wife Sherry Christiansen of Omaha; niece and nephew. Graveside Services will be held at later time at Memory Cemetery in New Market, IA. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Christiansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.