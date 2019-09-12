Christiansen, Kellee Jean

Christiansen, Kellee Jean August 29, 1978 - September 8, 2019 Survived by husband, Doug Deines; children, Rylee, Jaxten, Grace, Emmett and Faith; father, Larry Christiansen (Jean); mother, Pamela Christiansen; brothers, Larry Keith Christiansen (Michelle) and Shaun (Brittney); many other loving relatives. FUNERAL: Thursday, September 19th, 1pm, West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

