Christiansen, Darlene Clara June 23, 1927 - August 11, 2019 Darlene was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Clarence "Joe" Christiansen. She is survived by her children, Tom Christiansen, Kathy Foral, Deb Christiansen, Jim (Joyce) Christiansen, Linn (Jeff) Bahnsen, and Lisa (Pat) Wageman; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Private Family Service planned. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367; Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

