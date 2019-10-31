Christiansen, Christian G.

Christiansen, Christian G. August 20, 1955 - October 28, 2019 Omaha - Preceded by father Christian. Survived by wife Gina, son Christian (Dani), daughter Kaitlyn, grandchildren Taliyah, Christian and George, mother Peggie, sisters Dale (Ron) Brickell, Karen Morrissey, Meg (Tom) Bonnichsen, Nancy (Jerry) Balletta and Randi, many nieces and nephews. Member of The Old Goats. Celebration of Life 10 AM Monday (11/4/2019) at Roeder Mortuary with a gathering of family and friends from 9-10 AM. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

