Christensen, William L. "Bill" "Chris" Feb 22, 1930 - Jun 28, 2018 Gretna,NE. William L. "Bill" "Chris" Christensen, age 88, entered into Restful Peace on June 28, 2018. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Irene Christensen; brother Chet; and sister Harriet. Survived by his adored wife of 59 years, Mona; sons, Kurt (Jenny) and Erik (Mary) Christensen; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Culbertson; and grandchildren, Trevor and Lucas Culbertson. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 21, at 2pm at Roeder Mortuary in Gretna, followed by a Reception at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gretna. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

