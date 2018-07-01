Christensen, William "Bill" "Chris" Feb 22, 1930 - Jun 28, 2018 Gretna. SERVICES AT A LATER DATE. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

