Christensen, Willard P. August 30, 1929 - September 2, 2019 Age 90. Preceded in death by parents; a sister; four brothers; their spouses; and a son, Dan. Survived by wife of 61 years, Marianne; son, Tim (Marcia) Christensen; daughter-in-law, Shelley Christensen; daughter, Cindy (Chris) Craig; grandchildren: Josh, Alissa, Brett, Bailey, Laura, Elizabeth, Julie and Emma; and a host of loving family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, from 5-7pm, at Crosspoint Bible Church, 7820 Fort Street, Omaha, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at Crosspoint Bible Church, 7820 Fort Street, Omaha, NE, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. To leave a condolence, visit bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

