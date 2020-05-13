Christensen, Vigo Deverne "Chris"

Christensen, Vigo Deverne "Chris" April 30, 1926 - May 9, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Vigo and Estella Christensen; siblings, Dorothy Pinkerman, Wayne Christensen, Calvin Christensen, Janet Pinkerman. Survived by wife, Esther Christensen; children, Eric Christensen (Diane), Todd Christensen (Susan), Paula Killion (John); grandchildren, Gina (Joel), Jeremy (Courtney), Dan, Kelsey (Darius), Andy (Nikki), Sandy (Jesse), Sophia, Seth; great-grandchildren, Henry, Lela, Thea, Theodore; sister, Kay Krugman, and many nieces and nephews. He was born on a farm near Monowai, NE and attended and graduated from Lynch Schools. On June 11, 1950, he married the love of his life, Esther. He worked 41 years on Chicago Northwestern Railroad. He loved to travel with his family, especially to Husker bowl games. He and Esther visited all 50 states except Hawaii and several foreign countries. He loved playing cards with friends and family. He planned and saved to put his three children through college as well as putting away money for each grandchild to use for college. He was a loyal and loving husband, father, employee, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him. Private Inurnment. Memorial contributions directed by the family. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.Crosby-burket.com

To plant a tree in memory of Vigo Christensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.