Christensen, Paul Douglas Age 82 Paul Douglas Christensen (Ret. Marine Corps Sgt Major) died peacefully surrounded by family in his Carter Lake, IA home on October 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alice; his children, Diane (Tim) Storey of Council Bluffs IA, Paul Christensen of Green Bay WI, and Lori (Brian) Poldberg of Carter Lake; his brothers, Chris (Mary) and Terry (Diana); his ten grandchildren, Dane, Marjory, Lucy, Deric, Barbara, Emily, Adam, Grant, John, and Alice; and many nieces, nephew, and cousins. ROSARY will take place at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral home Wednesday at 5pm, with VISITATION following until 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICES will be Thursday at 9:15am at Corpus Christi Parish, Our Lady of Carter Lake Church, followed by a Military Burial at the Omaha National Cemetery. Luncheon will be immediately available after the Funeral Service in the Social Hall at the Church. Please direct memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

