Christensen, Mari Alice June 13, 1934 - August 4, 2019 Age 85, Omaha, NE. Born on June 13, 1934. Preceded in death by parents, Ben and Alice (Thompson) Voelte. Survived by husband of 63 years, Gerald H. "Jerry" Christensen; daughter, Amy Michaela (Kim); grandchild, Parker Amos; brother, Ken Voelte. Mari Alice was a South High School graduate (1952) and graduated in 1955 from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing as an RN. She completed her BSN degree from UNO in 1961. A lifelong nurse, she served as a Red Cross volunteer for more than 40 years. In March of 2019 she was recognized as a "Heartland Hero," receiving the prestigious Lifetime Hero Award. For more than 20 years, Mari Alice served at the VA Hospital, most recently as the Music Director. Music and singing were favorites, along with Husker football, her grandson, and participating in year-round church activities, including Westside Church Annual Christmas Pageant, Omaha Symphonic Chorus, Voices of Omaha, "The Messiah," and singing with various other church choirs. VISITATION WITH THE FAMILY: Wednesday, August 14th from 4:30pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by Candlelight Vesper Prayer Service at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 15th at 11am at Faithful Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 165th & West Center Road. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Faithful Shepherd Presbyterian Church or American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
