Christensen, Linda K. June 29, 1943 - October 24, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Raymond; and 2 siblings. Survived by children, Robert (Angela) Grell, and Becky (Bob) Manning; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 4 siblings. VISITATION begins Monday 5pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Tuesday 10am at the Mortuary. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.