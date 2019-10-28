Christensen, Linda K. June 29, 1943 - October 24, 2019 VISITATION begins Monday 5pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Tuesday 11am at the Mortuary. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

