Christensen, June Marie September 14, 1944 - May 14, 2020 She was preceded in death by husband, Larry Christensen; and son, Larry "Guy" Christensen Jr. Survived by sister, Carol Schweigart; daughters, Kim Ostdiek (Paul), Dawn Boettcher (David); grandsons, Cleigh Wyman, Luke Ostdiek, Zach Ostdiek, Matt Ostdiek; and great-grandson, Lachlan Wyman. VISITATION Sunday May 17, 2020 2-4pm. FUNERAL Monday May 18, 2020 10am all at Crosby Colonial Chapel. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON Colonial Chapel 11902 W. Center Rd 402-333-7200 www.crosby-burket.com

