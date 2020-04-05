Christensen, John Charles March 7, 1928 - April 4, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Sylvia Christensen; sister Anne Christensen; wife Helen Christensen; wife Barb Christensen; son Chris Christensen; and step-son Jerry Vonderharr. Survived by wife Virginia Christensen; daughter, Ria Jobeun (Dave); daughter-in-law Gayle Christensen; son Ken Chapman; son, Jim Chapman (Debbie); grandchildren: Krishelle McNeal (Josh), Nick Jobeun, Kaylee Jobeun, Drew Christensen (Tyler), Will Christensen, and Ali Hemmann (Carson); great-grandchildren, Kingston and Shea McNeal; step-children, Deb Carlson (Duane), Steve Vonderharr (Donna), and Tim Vonderharr (Tammy); and he enjoyed 11 step-grandchildren and 6 great-step-grandchildren. Celebration of Life at a later date. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N Washington St., Papillion 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

