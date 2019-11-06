Christensen, Jens Peter IV December 2, 1967 - November 3, 2019 Age 51, of Omaha. Born in California, and was preceded in death by brother, William Edward Christensen; and granddaughter, Stormy Skipton. Survived by daughter, Judy Christensen and significant other, Justin Brakebill; son, Justin and significant other, Meagan; grandchildren, Jab, Jayger, Jaeleigh Brakebill, Alicia and Milo Skipton; parents Jens P. III and JoAnn Christensen; brother, Arlo and wife, Brenda; sister, Judy Horsely and husband, Darin; brothers, James and wife, Keary, William and wife, Nicole; grandmother, Marjorie Hartman Denver; many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family on Friday, from 2-4pm, at Funeral Home. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

