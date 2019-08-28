Christensen, Gordon Andrew March 9, 1960 - August 19, 2019 Preceded in death by his mother, Elisabeth. Survived by his loving wife of 34 years Tessie; sons, Gordon II and Kevin; daughter Ashley; grandson Clayton; brothers, Chris (Joyce), Steven and David; and sister, Mary (Larry) Fleshman. Proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, August 31, at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to the family. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.