Christensen, Chris Norman October 3, 1959 - December 5, 2019 Preceded in death by his mother, Helen Christensen; and step-mother, Barbara Christensen Survived by his wife of 36 years, Gayle; sons, Drew Christensen (Tyler Chonis), and Will Christensen; father, John Christensen (Virginia); sisters, Ria Jobeun (Dave) and their children Nick and Kaylee Jobeun, and Krishelle McNeal (Josh) and their children Kingston and Shea McNeal; brothers, Ken Chapman, and Jim Chapman (Debbie) and their child, Ali (Carson) Hemmann; and his beloved dog, Ace. RECEPTION of Family and Friends: Friday, December 20th, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICES: Saturday, December 21st, 10am at St. James United Methodist Church, West Campus, 4343 Capehart Road, Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James United Methodist Church. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

