Christensen, Chris Norman October 3, 1959 - December 5, 2019 Chris Norman Christensen, 60, of Bellevue, Nebraska passed away on December 5, 2019 following a long battle with frontotemporal dementia. He was born on October 3, 1959 in Aliquippa, PA but lived most of his life in Nebraska, graduating from Millard High School in 1977. A lifelong Husker fan, Chris was destined to attend the University of Nebraska where he graduated with his civil engineering degree in May 1981. Chris spent much of his professional career in construction management working for Kiewit, Dial Companies, and Enterprise Properties. He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Christensen; and stepmother, Barbara Christensen. Survived by his wife of 36 years, Gayle; sons, Drew Christensen (Tyler Chonis) and Will Christensen; father, John Christensen (Virginia); sister, Ria Jobeun (Dave) and their children, Nick and Kaylee Jobeun and Krishelle McNeal (Josh) and their children, Kingston and Shea McNeal; brothers, Ken Chapman, Jim Chapman (Debbie) and their child, Ali Hemmann (Carson); and his beloved dog, Ace. Family was always Chris' first priority. Chris was passionate about sports, particularly Husker Football, Lancer Hockey, and golf spending many hours developing lasting friendships at Platteview Country Club. He embodied community serving St. James United Methodist Church as a trustee and chairing his neighborhood board. Reception of Family and Friends: Friday, December 20th, 5-7pm Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICES: Saturday, December 21st, 10am, St James United Methodist Church, West Campus 4343 Capehart Road, Bellevue, NE 68123. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St James United Methodist Church. The family is forever grateful for the love and support provided throughout the years. We would also like to acknowledge Hillcrest Health Services staff for their kindness and compassionate care. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.