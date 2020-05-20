Christenham, Jo N. Age 80 Jo N. Christenham, of Ashland, NE, entered into rest on Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home in Ashland, NE. She is survived by husband, Thomas Christenham; children, Tony (Rachel) Christenham of Omaha, NE; Tom Jr. (Maria) Christenham of South Carolina; and Patty (Pat) Kerres of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Dylan Christenham, Connor Christenham, Lindsey Christenham, Zac (Megan) Christenham, Pat Christenham, Brittley (Chad) Smith, Nancy (Miguel) Christenham-Flores, Shawn Christenham, Lizeth Guardado, Endira Guardado, Stephany Torres, Jorge Torres and Edward Torres; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael (Cindy) Valentino and Joe Valentino; many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by daughter, Vicki Christenham; granddaughter, Elizabeth Christenham; parents, Joe and Angeline Valentino; sister, Edith Pospisil; stepmother, Flora Valentino. Private Funeral Service: Friday, May 22, 2020, 11am, at United Methodist Church, Ashland, NE. Service will be live streamed on Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials to United Methodist Church, Ashland, NE. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Marcy Mortuary 104 N 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | (402) 944-3343

