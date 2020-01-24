Chrisman, Steve L. Age 63 - January 14, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by father, W. Dean Chrisman; and brother, Mark. Survived by his mother, Jayne (Dennis) Gates; daughter, Meygan (Mike) Jensen; sisters, Denise (Randy) Fouts, Linda Smith, and Claudia (Ed) Miller; and his grandchildren. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, January 25 at 3:30pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Steve Chrisman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.