Chonis, Joan T. November 19, 1935 - April 2, 2020 Joan passed away at home surrounded by her children, Christine Jeffrey, Cyndi Martinez, Steve Chonis, Doug Chonis, Jenni Tharp and Don Chonis. Complete notice at a later date. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

