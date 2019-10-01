Chonis, George H., Sr. February 24, 1934 - September 28, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Merle; son, George; parents, Harry and Josephine Chonis; brother, Don; and sister, Mary Lou. Survived by children, Lorie Ritnour, David Chonis (Colette), and Scott Chonis; grandchildren, Shane, Chad, Billy, Taylor, Gary, Mason, Ericka, Cory, Cassie, Jacob, and Nicole; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Molly, Jadon, Vinny, and Tony; and brother, Robert Chonis (LuAnn). VISITATION will be held on Thursday, October 3, from 6-8pm at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. In George's honor, wear your Husker attire. Private Inurnment. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

