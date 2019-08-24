Chleborad, Patricia A. November 18, 1932 - August 21, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Richard; son, Nicholas. Survived by children, Terisia of Eagle River, AK; Karen and Richard Chleborad of Omaha; granddaughters, Emily and Sophia of Lincoln. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, with Visitation starting at 9:30am, at St. Vincent de Paul Church. VISITATION: Sunday, starting at 3pm, with Wake Service at 4pm, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to St. Columbans, St. Vincent de Paul or the Sisters of Mercy. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

