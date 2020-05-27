Chizek, Thomas G. May 30, 1953 - May 24, 2020 Preceded in death parents, Joseph (Vernice); siblings, Joseph, Andrew, Betty, Norman, Janet, and Calvin. Survived by loving wife of 41 years, Patricia; children, Gary (Amanda) and Amy (Jeremy) Lee; grandsons, Connor, Josh Lee, Abel; great-grandson, Milo; siblings, Delores Leto, Larry (Roberta) Davenport, Dennis Davenport; large extended family. VISITATION: Thursday, May 28, 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, May 29, at 11am. Both services will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Chizek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.