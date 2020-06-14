Chizek, Rita J.

Chizek, Rita J. December 28, 1929 - June 12, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Joseph. Survived by sons, Joe (Carol), and Mike (Diane); daughter Katherine Stearley; grandchildren, Joe, Jennifer, Christopher, Nicole and Alex; and 5 great-grandchildren. FUNERAL: Tuesday 10am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with VISITATION beginning at 9am. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Chizek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.