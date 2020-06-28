Chittenden, James L.

Chittenden, James L. August 4, 1958 - June 16, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Nancy; and sister Linda. Survived by daughter, Jennifer Andrade (AD); grandson, Mason; one granddaughter soon to be born; sisters, Debra, Jill, and Jane (Dean); brothers, Jack (Sheri), Bill (Brinda), and Thomas Michael (Ione); many nieces and nephews; great-nieces; one great-great-niece; and brothers in arms, Ken, Brad and John. NO SERVICES. In his honor, go fishing! GO HUSKERS!

