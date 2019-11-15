Ching, Lisa A.

Ching, Lisa A. May 7, 1951 - November 9, 2019 VISITATION: Saturday, November 16, from 9-10am, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 10am at Bethany Funeral Home. Private family interment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please see www.bethanyfuneralhome.com for more details. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison (402) 593-6100

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.