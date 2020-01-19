Childers, Jeannine (Mullins)

Childers, Jeannine (Mullins) Jeannine Childers (Mullins), passed away Thursday November 14, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends in Phoenix, AZ. She is survived by her husband Paul Childers and his daughter Hailey; mother Kimberly Mullins; father Greg Mullins and his wife Lola; brother Daniel Mullins and his wife Cayla; sister Rebekah Seebohm and her husband Cody and children Genevieve and Wyatt; in-laws Clary and Ann Childers; grandparents Bill and Connie Coulter, and Sharon Coulter; and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Calvin and Anita Mullins; uncle Michael Coulter; and her liver donor. Jeannine will be remembered for her infectious smile and ability to make anyone she met laugh. She would make friends everywhere she went and never knew a stranger. She had become a constant source of support and friendship for others who received or were waiting on organ transplants. Jeannine cared for all creatures, large and small, often bringing home strays. She was especially fond of her dogs Ruby and Maximus. A Celebration of Life was held at her home in Phoenix, AZ and another will be held at Heartwood in Papillion, NE on January 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or Donate Life America in honor of Jeannine Childers.

