Chilcoat, William D. November 3, 1931 - March 17, 2020 Survived by wife, Nancy; daughter and son-in-law, Dee and Scott; nieces; nephews; and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 1, 10:30am at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 Q St. COMMITTAL of ASHES: Wednesday, July 1, 9am at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, or Nebraska Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

