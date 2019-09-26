Chesley, Margaret E. "Peg" July 8, 1932 - September 24, 2019 Age 87, of Plattsmouth. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; son, Todd. Survived by daughter, Ann (Mike) VanCleve, LaVista, NE; grandchildren, Megan (Mike) Ferring, Lindsey VanCleve and Martha (fianc� Greg Rudd) Chesley; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Deacon, Mackenzie and Beverly. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 11am, First Lutheran Church, Plattsmouth, NE. No Visitation. Memorials in lieu of flowers to First Lutheran Church. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 306 N 7th Street, Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-4445

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.