Chesire, Thomas J. Age 77 January 9, 2020 Tom Chesire, of Victorville, CA, passed away in his home after a lengthy battle with heart disease. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Mary Chesire; brothers, Charles, John, and Barry; sister, Mary Ann Griffin; niece, Susie Griffin. Survived by daughters, Valerie Aguilera of Victorville, CA, and Marcia (Marty) Jahn of Escondido, CA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Daniel (Nora) Chesire of Omaha; and James (Robin) Chesire of Yellow Springs, OH; sisters-in-law, Nancy Chesire, Lynne Chesire, both of Omaha; LaVonne Chesire of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; Glenda Hodges of Aguanga, CA; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was born in Omaha, NE, on November 20, 1942. He entered Boys Town along with brothers John, Jim and Dan after their mother passed away in 1954. He graduated from Boys Town in 1960 and moved to California where he joined the United States Marine Corp. Tom spent five years in the service, 1961-1965, serving thirteen months of that time in Vietnam. After the service, Tom joined the Fullerton Police Force as a patrolman, promoted to detective, and finished his career on the force as a Motorcycle Patrol Officer. He attended law school in California graduating in 1973. He moved to Victorville after retiring from the police force and owning his own gas station. Tom was a fun guy who enjoyed checking out the casinos in Las Vegas and Laughlin, NV, and Council Bluffs, IA. He faithfully attended the Boys Town Biannual Reunions in Omaha for many years. He was a Lifetime Member of the Boys Town National Alumni Association. He will be greatly missed by his family, especially his grandchildren. Tom was the "grandfather of all grandfathers".and their hero! A Celebration of Tom's Life took place in Escondido, California on Saturday, January 25, 2020. May the road rise to meet you, Tommy, until we meet again. Love, your baby brother, Danny.
