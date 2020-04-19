Cherry, Ted J Age 73 - April 14, 2020 Ted Jeffrey Cherry was born 73 years ago to the late Benny Cherry and Beatrice Jones Cherry in Omaha. He graduated from Tech High School in 1964. He then served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Vet. After he attended college in California, later he worked for the railroad as a boilermaker. Ted was preceded in death by father Ben Cherry, Sr.; mother Beatrice Jones Cherry; brothers: Michael, Marion (Chick) Collins, and Ben Cherry, Jr.; and sister Dorothy Graves. He leaves to mourn his passing, one brother, Larry E. Cherry; and numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and other relatives and friends. Private Graveside Services with Military Honors. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ted Cherry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.