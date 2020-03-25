Cherion, John Michael "Mike" May 31, 1949 - March 22, 2020 John Michael "Mike" Cherion, age 70, originally of Omaha, NE, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home in Cedar Rapids, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born May 31, 1949, in Omaha, NE, the son of John and Carol (Banik) Cherion. He graduated from South High School in May of 1967, in Omaha. After graduation, Mike honorably served in the United States Army from 19681971. On July 6, 1985, Mike was united in holy matrimony to Mary Ann Hammon at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Omaha. He was a resident of Cedar Rapids for the last 34 years. Prior to his retirement in 2019, Mike worked at Coca Cola, Midland Forge and most recently Whirlpool. Mike was a member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church. Mike was a devoted Nebraska Cornhusker football fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. One of Mike's favorite hobbies was building model train layouts. He was very proud of the roses he grew and the fish he kept at home. He loved gardening, being outside, and bike riding. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Cherion of Cedar Rapids; children, James (Julie Waller) Wells of Birmingham, AL; and Phillip (Emily) Cherion of Omaha; grandchildren, Emma Hostetler, Natalie Cherion and Cobie Cherion; siblings, Carleen (James) Peterson of Omaha, and Donald (Lisa) Cherion of Omaha; sister-in-law, Therese Hammon (Phil Bintz); several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his very faithful and beloved beagle, Libby. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, James and Beatrice Hammon. Due to current worldwide circumstances, private family services will be held at this time. A Memorial Mass with a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Burial: St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Memorials may be directed to Coalition for Life of Iowa or St. Ludmila Catholic Church. Please share a memory of Mike at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Mike will be missed dearly by those who loved him. "Go Big Red!" Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service 520 Wilson Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404 | (319) 364-1549
