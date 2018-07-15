Cherek, Rita C. Feb 27, 1940 - Jul 14, 2018 Loving, generous wife, mother, and "Grammie" who put all of her heart into making her family feel loved and cherished. She was devoted to Our Lady, and was always praying for her loved ones. She shared her wonderful humor with everyone she met, and all who knew her will be forever grateful and blessed. We love you always. Survived by her husband, Anthony; children, John Cherek, Kristine Hacker (Tim), and Jeff Cherek (Robin); grandchildren, Jeremy, Sean, Audrey, Megan, and Elise; and many other family and dear friends. WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday, July 17, 7pm at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Gretna (7790 S. 192nd Street), with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, July 18, 10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church; Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; or Catholic Charities of Omaha. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.