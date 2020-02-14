Cherek, Michael R. "Mike" June 14, 1951 - February 12, 2020 Family receives friends Sunday, February 16th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, February 17th, 11am, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St.) Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

