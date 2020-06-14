Chelf, Mary Jo

Chelf, Mary Jo April 7, 1955 - June 8, 2020 Survived by husband, Steven W. Chelf; daughter, Kim (Dan) Haymes; granddaughter, Isla Jo; sisters, Ann (John) Ring and Jane; nephew, Ian Ring (Nicole Heine); and niece, Megan (Aaron) Robertson. CELEBRATION OF LIFE and TIME OF SHARING: Saturday, June 27th, 2pm, at the West Center Chapel. ENTOMBMENT: St. John Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

