Charter, Charles LeRoy "Chuck" Charles LeRoy "Chuck" Charter, age 77, Eagle Rock, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon. He was born July 9, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Chester Lloyd and Marcille (Rustman) Charter. On November 21, 1964 he was united in marriage to Verna Betten, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Susan Coenen (Tom) of Eagle Rock, Missouri and Kimberly Holz of Rota, Spain; two brothers, Richard Charter and Barry Charter, both of Minneapolis, Minnesota; one sister, Mary Niekirk also of Minneapolis, Minnesota and five grandchildren, Jacob, Jacque and Josh Holz and Emma and Zach Coenen. Preceding him in death were his parents and one brother, David Charter. Chuck grew up and received his education in Cleveland, Ohio, where he graduated from high school. In 1960 he joined the United States Air Force, serving until 1962. For many years he worked for the Nebraska Highway Patrol from which he retired. In 2001 he and Verna moved to Eagle Rock to make their home. Some of his favorite pastimes were boating, camping, fishing and enjoyed working on projects in his workshop. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Cassville. No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences. FOHN FUNERAL HOME 1303 Main St, Cassville, MO 65625 | (417) 847-2141

