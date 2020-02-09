Chapman, Thomas Edward

Chapman, Thomas Edward November 21, 1931 - February 5, 2020 Age 88 of Ashland, NE. Survived by wife of 66 years, Detta Chapman; sons, Don (Tracy) Chapman of St. Peters MO, and Sterling (Mary) Chapman of Murdock, NE; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many family and friends. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, February 11, at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St., in Ashland. VISITATION: Monday, February 10, from 6-7pm, with 7pm ROSARY, also at the Church. Interment in St. James Cemetery, Trenton, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 402-944-3343

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Chapman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.