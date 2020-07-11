Chapman, Roy J.

Chapman, Roy J. February 7, 1950 - July 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Chapman; sister, Diane Biladeu. Survived by wife, Christine Chapman; sons, Philip Chapman, Raymond (Danielle) Chapman; grandchildren, Anthony and Taylor Chapman; brothers, Rob and Larry Chapman; sister, Sherry Chapman; nieces and nephews. No Services at this time. Memorial Service at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

