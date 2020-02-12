Chapman, Robert J. "Bob"

Chapman, Robert J. "Bob" Age 92 - February 10, 2020 Fremont, NE. FUNERAL MASS 10:30am, Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. VISITATION Thursday 5-7pm with ROSARY at 7pm all at Church. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Fremont with Military Honors. Memorials to church or Bergan Endowment Fund. Online condolences: mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490

