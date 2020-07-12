Chapman, Detta Mae September 2, 1934 - July 8, 2020 Age 85, of Ashland, NE. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Chapman; sister, Delores Porter; and brother, Don Hawkins. Survived by sons, Don (Tracy) Chapman of St. Peters MO, and Sterling (Mary) Chapman of Murdock, NE; grandchildren, Chad (Stacie) Chapman, Ross (Angela) Chapman, Kyle Chapman, Nick (Whitney) Chapman, Matt Masonbrink, and Clay (Jaclyn) Chapman; great-grandchildren, Rocco, Kaia, Nolan, Burke, Emmett, Audrina, Paisley, Cruz, Abby and Waylon; sister, Dottie (Jeff) Hoffman of Beatrice, NE; brother, Dwayne "Duke" (Jean) Hawkins of Melbourne, IL; and many other family members and friends. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 13, at 11am, with 10:30am ROSARY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St., Ashland, NE. Celebrant, Rev. William Holoubek. The Funeral will be livestreamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. INTERMENT: St. James Cemetery, Trenton, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

To plant a tree in memory of Detta Chapman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

